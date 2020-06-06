Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stake in New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,202 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.08% of New Residential Investment worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in New Residential Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,388,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,006,000 after buying an additional 591,625 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 430.9% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 609,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after buying an additional 494,916 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 132.4% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 76,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 43,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

NRZ stock opened at $8.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.17. New Residential Investment Corp has a 12 month low of $2.91 and a 12 month high of $17.66. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.84.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $185.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.46 million. New Residential Investment had a negative net margin of 67.84% and a positive return on equity of 14.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment Corp will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is currently 9.22%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NRZ. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Thursday, May 28th. TheStreet cut shares of New Residential Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $18.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.94.

In other news, Director Andrew Sloves acquired 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $26,712.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,743 shares in the company, valued at $465,553.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicola Santoro, Jr. acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.84 per share, with a total value of $292,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 63,600 shares of company stock valued at $368,812. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

