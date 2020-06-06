Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 1,025 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.14% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 70.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.60 per share, for a total transaction of $117,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,575 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,695. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary A. Curran bought 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.16 per share, for a total transaction of $52,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,638.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IIPR shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $69.50 to $83.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Innovative Industrial Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.25.

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $93.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 292.08 and a quick ratio of 292.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.00. Innovative Industrial Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $40.21 and a 1 year high of $139.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 1.31.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $21.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 53.76%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties Inc will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

