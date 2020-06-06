Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq (NYSE:EXG) Stake Reduced by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq (NYSE:EXG) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,846 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,504,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,773,000 after acquiring an additional 40,464 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq in the first quarter worth about $13,704,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,611,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,150,000 after acquiring an additional 759,405 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq by 3.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,546,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,864,000 after acquiring an additional 58,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,397,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,269,000 after acquiring an additional 99,627 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE EXG opened at $7.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.82. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq has a 1 year low of $4.71 and a 1 year high of $9.18.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.91%.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

