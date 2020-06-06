Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,903 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.07% of CVB Financial worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CVB Financial by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 132,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 75,493 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CVB Financial by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,079,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,851,000 after acquiring an additional 272,297 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CVB Financial by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CVB Financial by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 265,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,331,000 after acquiring an additional 28,477 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CVB Financial by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 4,565 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

CVBF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Hovde Group upgraded CVB Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $20.50 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. CVB Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.17.

CVB Financial stock opened at $21.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.93 and a 200-day moving average of $20.14. CVB Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $22.23.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 38.52%. The firm had revenue of $101.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Read More: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.