Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Boosts Holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) by 42.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 270.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. 96.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EPRT stock opened at $18.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.36. Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $6.08 and a 52 week high of $29.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 33.17%. The company had revenue of $41.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.38 million. Analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EPRT. TheStreet lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.91.

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, Director Stephen D. Sautel acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.24 per share, with a total value of $220,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 240,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,945,152.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen D. Sautel acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 265,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,978.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 65,825 shares of company stock worth $814,556. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

