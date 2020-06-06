Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 1,790 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter worth about $6,526,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hologic by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Hologic by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HOLX stock opened at $52.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.59. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.49 and a 52-week high of $55.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Hologic had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The company had revenue of $756.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 10,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $543,747.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 190,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.97, for a total transaction of $9,735,066.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 238,345 shares of company stock valued at $12,185,194. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HOLX has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Hologic in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Hologic from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Hologic from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James raised Hologic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Hologic from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hologic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.94.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

