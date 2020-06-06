Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Raises Holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.06% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $458,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 67.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, Director F Duffield Meyercord bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.39 per share, with a total value of $143,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,146. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas L. Kennedy bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.87 per share, for a total transaction of $31,740.00. In the last three months, insiders bought 13,490 shares of company stock worth $198,953. Insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PGC. ValuEngine lowered shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.

Shares of PGC opened at $21.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $360.46 million, a PE ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.60. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $31.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.47). Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $46.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.20%.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

