3,300 Shares in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) Acquired by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Posted by on Jun 6th, 2020

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 750,426 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,733,000 after purchasing an additional 134,544 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,404,313 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $283,418,000 after buying an additional 125,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,679 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $900,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,778.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dick Allen sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $311,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,808 shares of company stock valued at $1,848,680 over the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $79.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of -240.48 and a beta of 0.59. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a 12 month low of $43.69 and a 12 month high of $92.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.06.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.07). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 9.39% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TNDM. BidaskClub downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tandem Diabetes Care has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

Tandem Diabetes Care Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

