Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Regenxbio were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Regenxbio by 119.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Regenxbio in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Regenxbio by 342.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Regenxbio by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Regenxbio by 169.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RGNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Regenxbio in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Regenxbio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Regenxbio from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Regenxbio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regenxbio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Regenxbio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.83.

RGNX opened at $37.34 on Friday. Regenxbio Inc has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $55.23. The company has a quick ratio of 10.64, a current ratio of 10.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.38. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 1.09.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.21). Regenxbio had a negative return on equity of 27.84% and a negative net margin of 197.23%. The company had revenue of $17.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.89) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1855.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regenxbio Inc will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total transaction of $281,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 213,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,587,068.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $421,260. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

