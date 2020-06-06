Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 88.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,021 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,219 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HAL. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 47.8% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 46,668,019 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $319,676,000 after purchasing an additional 15,101,089 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at about $190,914,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 143.3% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,789,764 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $239,556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,765,964 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 8.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,567,949 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $318,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690,616 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 37,836,531 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $925,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,597 shares during the period. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Murry Gerber bought 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.68 per share, for a total transaction of $3,038,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 574,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,989,949.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James cut shares of Halliburton to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.43.

NYSE:HAL opened at $14.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.53. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $25.47.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 10.60% and a positive return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 14.52%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

