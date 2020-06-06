State Street Corp Sells 298,710 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

State Street Corp reduced its position in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,523,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 298,710 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $58,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMP. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,451,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,483,000 after buying an additional 317,968 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 4th quarter worth $17,305,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 4th quarter worth $8,104,000. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 817,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,824,000 after buying an additional 99,577 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 4th quarter worth $5,215,000. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Compass Minerals International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Shares of CMP stock opened at $52.66 on Friday. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.39 and a 52-week high of $66.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.89 and a 200-day moving average of $52.16.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.24. Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $413.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is 150.00%.

In other Compass Minerals International news, CFO James D. Standen acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.82 per share, for a total transaction of $97,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,510. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

