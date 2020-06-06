Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,537 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Sunrun in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sunrun by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Sunrun by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,932 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Sunrun in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

RUN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Sunrun from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Sunrun from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital raised their target price on Sunrun from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.72.

NASDAQ RUN opened at $18.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.49 and its 200 day moving average is $14.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Sunrun Inc has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $23.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 207.67, a P/E/G ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.41.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.27). Sunrun had a return on equity of 0.98% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $210.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 116,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $2,095,841.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,150,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,740,937.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $124,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 65,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,976.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 322,056 shares of company stock worth $4,284,116. Corporate insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

