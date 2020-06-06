Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Holdings Raised by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 1.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 138,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Columbia Property Trust were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CXP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the first quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CXP opened at $15.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.17. Columbia Property Trust has a 1 year low of $7.63 and a 1 year high of $22.72.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $76.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.06 million. Columbia Property Trust had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. Columbia Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 56.00%.

In other Columbia Property Trust news, CEO E Nelson Mills bought 21,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $184,240.00. Also, CIO Jeffrey K. Gronning bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.54 per share, for a total transaction of $99,240.00. Following the purchase, the executive now owns 22,234 shares in the company, valued at $367,750.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 46,656 shares of company stock worth $509,906. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

CXP has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Columbia Property Trust from $22.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.42.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

