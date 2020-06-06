Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 290.9% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 38.5% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $80.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.36. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.33 and a fifty-two week high of $126.87. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.96.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Hasbro’s revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HAS shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $103.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $86.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.83.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

