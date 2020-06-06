Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 1,377 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,308 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth $3,062,000. Cognios Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in DexCom in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in DexCom in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 97.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 8,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.82, for a total transaction of $2,161,196.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.02, for a total transaction of $1,614,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,659 shares of company stock worth $27,993,219 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXCM opened at $364.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $367.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.64 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.42 and a 1-year high of $428.59.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $405.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.34 million. DexCom had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $205.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $288.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $296.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $278.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. DexCom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.36.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

