Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.97 Million Stock Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 88.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,964 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.39% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter.

ICLN stock opened at $12.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.38. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $14.27.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

