Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Increases Stock Position in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 57.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,602 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 69,452 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.05% of Apache worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apache during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apache during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Apache by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apache during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Apache during the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider P Anthony Lannie acquired 32,942 shares of Apache stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.52 per share, for a total transaction of $214,781.84. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 155,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,777.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on APA. Raymond James cut shares of Apache from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apache in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. UBS Group raised shares of Apache from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Apache from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Cfra raised their target price on shares of Apache from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.79.

NYSE:APA opened at $16.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Apache Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $33.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.74.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Apache had a negative net margin of 131.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. Apache’s revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apache Co. will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

