17,000 Shares in Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) Acquired by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,323,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,247,000 after purchasing an additional 207,811 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 215.2% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,599,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,658 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,861,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,672,000 after purchasing an additional 360,974 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,330,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,806,000 after purchasing an additional 153,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,275,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,104,000 after purchasing an additional 241,298 shares in the last quarter. 98.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Planet Fitness from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Planet Fitness from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.69.

In other Planet Fitness news, President Dorvin D. Lively purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.93 per share, with a total value of $499,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 44,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,197,269.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Craig Jeffrey Miller purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.18 per share, for a total transaction of $106,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,104.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 32,000 shares of company stock worth $1,619,060 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness stock opened at $75.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.15, a PEG ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.23. Planet Fitness Inc has a one year low of $23.77 and a one year high of $88.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.91.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $127.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.61 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 14.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Planet Fitness Inc will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Planet Fitness Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

