Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 29,127 Shares of Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 77,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,127 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Reading International were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its position in Reading International by 171.1% in the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 862,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 544,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Reading International by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 340,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 27,176 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Reading International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 4,594 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Reading International by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 76,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 22,067 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Reading International by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 16,491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

RDI opened at $4.53 on Friday. Reading International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.83 and a twelve month high of $13.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.64 and a 200-day moving average of $7.51. The stock has a market cap of $92.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.48.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($1.31). Reading International had a positive return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $68.88 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Reading International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Reading International Profile

Reading International, Inc engages in the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

