State Street Corp Has $58.58 Million Stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,018,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,760 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.82% of Silgan worth $58,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in Silgan by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 11,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 41,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 1.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 0.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 101,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. 65.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 5,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total value of $176,415.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,644 shares of company stock worth $590,731 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SLGN opened at $33.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.21. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.65 and a fifty-two week high of $35.94.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Research analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Silgan’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SLGN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Silgan from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America raised Silgan from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Silgan in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silgan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

