State Street Corp Trims Holdings in Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX)

Posted by on Jun 6th, 2020

State Street Corp decreased its holdings in Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,931,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,377 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 2.43% of Corelogic worth $58,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP bought a new position in shares of Corelogic during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,704,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Corelogic in the 4th quarter valued at $39,351,000. Nitorum Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Corelogic in the 4th quarter valued at $36,804,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corelogic by 239.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 717,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,373,000 after acquiring an additional 506,090 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corelogic by 131.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 692,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,255,000 after acquiring an additional 392,512 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CLGX shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Corelogic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Stephens upgraded Corelogic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Corelogic from $49.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer downgraded Corelogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Corelogic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corelogic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.90.

Corelogic stock opened at $50.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.30. Corelogic Inc has a 1-year low of $24.69 and a 1-year high of $51.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.74.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. Corelogic had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $443.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corelogic Inc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Corelogic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.20%.

In other Corelogic news, Director John C. Dorman sold 3,190 shares of Corelogic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total transaction of $162,849.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,923.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry M. Sando sold 1,142 shares of Corelogic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $49,106.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 156,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,721,115. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,582 shares of company stock valued at $804,380. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corelogic Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX)

