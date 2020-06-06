State Street Corp Has $60.17 Million Stake in Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX)

State Street Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 632,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,170 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.97% of Alteryx worth $60,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AYX. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the first quarter worth $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Alteryx in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alteryx in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Alteryx by 371.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Alteryx by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 1,460 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total transaction of $147,401.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Cory sold 2,095 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.44, for a total transaction of $298,411.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,760 shares of company stock worth $14,768,244 over the last ninety days. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AYX opened at $136.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.30 and a 200-day moving average of $118.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 377.11 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Alteryx Inc has a 12 month low of $75.17 and a 12 month high of $160.11.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $108.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.64 million. Alteryx had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alteryx Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AYX. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Alteryx to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alteryx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alteryx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.80.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

