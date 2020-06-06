State Street Corp Has $62.38 Million Stock Position in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI)

State Street Corp increased its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,247,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,121 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.44% of Karyopharm Therapeutics worth $62,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KPTI. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Fairmount Funds Management LLC grew its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 562,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,803,000 after buying an additional 160,742 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $1,112,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 327,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,291,000 after buying an additional 36,346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael Kauffman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $186,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 565,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,516,920.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

KPTI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 13th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, May 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.56.

NASDAQ KPTI opened at $17.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 7.44 and a current ratio of 7.46. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $29.61.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $18.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.59 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 316.53% and a negative return on equity of 208.07%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

