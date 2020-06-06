Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) Stock Holdings Lifted by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) by 112.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,277 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.41% of Conn’s worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Conn’s by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Conn’s by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 84,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 36,346 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Conn’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $282,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Conn’s by 4,293.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Conn’s during the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. 63.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CONN opened at $8.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 5.17. Conn’s Inc has a 52-week low of $2.83 and a 52-week high of $27.57.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $413.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.09 million. Conn’s had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Conn’s Inc will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CONN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Conn’s in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Conn’s in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Conn’s from $15.00 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

