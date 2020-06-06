Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,254 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 12,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Apple by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 685,179 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $201,204,000 after acquiring an additional 23,961 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Apple by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 365,482 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $107,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 39,726 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $12,063,000. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $331.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $302.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.15 and a twelve month high of $331.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1,397.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Apple from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Apple from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Apple from $326.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Apple from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.14.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

See Also: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.