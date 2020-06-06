Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 443,295 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,412 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $112,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,102,083,000 after purchasing an additional 221,800 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $4,730,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $754,128,000 after purchasing an additional 49,316 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the period. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL opened at $331.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,397.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $302.18 and a 200-day moving average of $289.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.15 and a 52 week high of $331.75.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $345.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wedbush raised their target price on Apple from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Apple from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.14.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

