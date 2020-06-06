First Trust Advisors LP Has $684,000 Stock Position in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) by 35.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,593 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.15% of Veeco Instruments worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VECO. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Veeco Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 309.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 8,128 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VECO. Stifel Nicolaus raised Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Veeco Instruments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.40.

Shares of VECO opened at $14.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.83. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.42 and a 52-week high of $19.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.27 million, a PE ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 1.32.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $104.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.41 million. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 14.32% and a positive return on equity of 0.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeco Instruments Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; packaging lithography equipment; precision surface processing systems; laser annealing systems; ion beam deposition and etch systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; 3D wafer inspection systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.