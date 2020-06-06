First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,040 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DOC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $64,219,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 141.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,769,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795,461 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,829,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,707,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,098,000 after buying an additional 1,521,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 494.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,241,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,070 shares in the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

In related news, insider John W. Lucey acquired 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.97 per share, for a total transaction of $50,225.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,480,403.03. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John T. Thomas acquired 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $99,477.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 327,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,177,556.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DOC opened at $18.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 44.27, a P/E/G ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.87. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $11.01 and a 52-week high of $20.78.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $107.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DOC shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. BTIG Research cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.54.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.