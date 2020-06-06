Foundry Partners LLC Sells 104 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,666 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $3,783,310,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Apple by 21.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,300,399 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,399,318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,800 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,532,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,505,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,137 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Apple by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,122,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $331.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $302.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.46. The stock has a market cap of $1,397.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.15 and a fifty-two week high of $331.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.14.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.