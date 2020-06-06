Swiss National Bank Has $1.94 Million Stake in Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.18% of Axos Financial worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AX. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Axos Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Axos Financial by 32.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AX opened at $25.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Axos Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $13.69 and a 52 week high of $30.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.04 and its 200-day moving average is $24.51.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 24.87%. The business had revenue of $180.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Axos Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Axos Financial Inc will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Eshel Bar-Adon acquired 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.87 per share, for a total transaction of $45,549.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,577,716.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Brandon Black bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.10 per share, with a total value of $95,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,835.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 7,900 shares of company stock valued at $144,303 over the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $39.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Axos Financial from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Axos Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Axos Financial Profile

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

