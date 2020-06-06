Spectrum Management Group LLC Has $8.57 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,685 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 2.9% of Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 443,295 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,723,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 211.9% in the 1st quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 42,550 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,820,000 after acquiring an additional 28,909 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 787 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 20,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partnervest Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,132 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Apple from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Apple from $326.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Apple from $268.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Apple from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.14.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $331.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $182.15 and a 1-year high of $331.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $302.18 and a 200-day moving average of $289.46. The company has a market cap of $1,397.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

