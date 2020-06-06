BlackRock Inc. Buys 147,039 Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRNE)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRNE) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,790,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,039 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.85% of Sorrento Therapeutics worth $16,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SRNE. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 141.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 157,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 92,144 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $303,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,028 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 163,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 6,998 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SRNE. BidaskClub cut Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Dawson James began coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sorrento Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.69.

Sorrento Therapeutics stock opened at $4.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.13. The stock has a market cap of $809.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 3.06. Sorrento Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $1.39 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain treatment; and ZTlido, a lidocaine delivery system for the treatment of postherpetic neuralgia.

