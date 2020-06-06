Fiera Capital Corp Purchases 293,861 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,076,294 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 293,861 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 2.0% of Fiera Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $485,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,672,520 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $49,781,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,778 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,849,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771,223 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,996,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,769,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,292 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,315,435,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,583,714 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,184,852,000 after purchasing an additional 199,804 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target (down from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.91.

In related news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $187.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $180.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.76. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $120.65 and a twelve month high of $190.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,405.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

