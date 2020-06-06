Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of Middlesex Water worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSEX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Middlesex Water by 397.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Middlesex Water in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Middlesex Water in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Middlesex Water during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Middlesex Water stock opened at $69.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Middlesex Water has a 52 week low of $48.79 and a 52 week high of $72.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12 and a beta of 0.25.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $31.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Middlesex Water will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.2563 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This is a boost from Middlesex Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is 50.75%.

In related news, VP Georgia M. Simpson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $31,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,388.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO A Bruce Oconnor sold 3,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total transaction of $212,376.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,203 shares in the company, valued at $983,178.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,213 shares of company stock valued at $269,807. Insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MSEX shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Company, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment engages in collecting, treating, and distributing water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

