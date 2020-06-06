Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $259,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 45.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,503 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 23,667 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 177.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 566.9% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Invesco during the first quarter worth about $103,000. 65.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $10.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.45. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $21.09.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 11.04%. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on IVZ. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Invesco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Invesco from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Autonomous Res upgraded shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Invesco from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Invesco from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.13.

In other news, Director C Robert Henrikson acquired 12,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.93 per share, for a total transaction of $100,393.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,798.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

