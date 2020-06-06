Vident Investment Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. 41.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $99.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.18. Zscaler Inc has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $112.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.56 and a beta of 0.72.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 15.18% and a negative net margin of 18.10%. The firm had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Zscaler Inc will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $4,680,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,368,590. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $11,759,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 367,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,275,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 362,936 shares of company stock worth $30,733,172. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks lowered Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Zscaler from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.10.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

