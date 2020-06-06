Vident Investment Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS)

Posted by on Jun 6th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. 41.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $99.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.18. Zscaler Inc has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $112.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.56 and a beta of 0.72.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 15.18% and a negative net margin of 18.10%. The firm had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Zscaler Inc will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $4,680,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,368,590. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $11,759,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 367,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,275,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 362,936 shares of company stock worth $30,733,172. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks lowered Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Zscaler from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.10.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Article: What are CEFs?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Eqis Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in AMBEV S A/S
Eqis Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in AMBEV S A/S
Vident Investment Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Zscaler Inc
Vident Investment Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Zscaler Inc
Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 5,454 Shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co
Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 5,454 Shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co
Vident Investment Advisory LLC Trims Position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc
Vident Investment Advisory LLC Trims Position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc
Eqis Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Gerdau SA
Eqis Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Gerdau SA
Enrique Lores Purchases 13,500 Shares of HP Inc. Stock
Enrique Lores Purchases 13,500 Shares of HP Inc. Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report