Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 5,454 Shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 108.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,454 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the fourth quarter worth $168,800,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 198.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,086,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,441,000 after buying an additional 722,030 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,888,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,060,000 after buying an additional 684,715 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,222,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,394,000 after buying an additional 504,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 6.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,195,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,521,000 after buying an additional 429,047 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AJG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $112.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.30.

AJG stock opened at $100.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 12-month low of $65.09 and a 12-month high of $109.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.99.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 15.29%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

In related news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total value of $97,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,178 shares in the company, valued at $4,719,998.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

