Vident Investment Advisory LLC Trims Position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,880 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,568 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 4th quarter worth $785,947,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 137.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,075,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $288,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,351 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,175,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $719,873,000 after purchasing an additional 672,742 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 470.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 789,409 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $109,799,000 after purchasing an additional 651,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,122,739 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $623,131,000 after purchasing an additional 604,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $171.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $160.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $183.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.38.

In related news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 6,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total transaction of $914,305.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,991 shares in the company, valued at $971,119.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock opened at $143.07 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a one year low of $91.68 and a one year high of $158.21. The company has a market cap of $84.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.70.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 1.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

