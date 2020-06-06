Eqis Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Gerdau SA (NYSE:GGB)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Gerdau SA (NYSE:GGB) by 30.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,054 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GGB. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Gerdau by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Gerdau in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 14,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Gerdau by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gerdau during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. 10.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GGB. ValuEngine cut shares of Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet cut Gerdau from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gerdau in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Gerdau presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

NYSE:GGB opened at $3.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.50. Gerdau SA has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $5.34.

Gerdau SA provides steel-related products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles, which are used primarily in the construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps, as well as mines and produces iron ore.

