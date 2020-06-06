Slack (NYSE:WORK) CTO Sells $53,370.00 in Stock

Slack (NYSE:WORK) CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total value of $53,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 44,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,600,103.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Cal Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total value of $59,070.00.

On Thursday, May 28th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total value of $48,330.00.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $48,000.00.

On Thursday, May 21st, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $47,250.00.

On Tuesday, May 19th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $45,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 13th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total value of $46,905.00.

On Monday, May 11th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $46,500.00.

On Friday, May 1st, Cal Henderson sold 13,528 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total value of $350,781.04.

On Monday, April 20th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $45,000.00.

On Thursday, April 16th, Cal Henderson sold 200 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $6,000.00.

Slack stock opened at $32.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion and a PE ratio of -20.87. Slack has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $42.00.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $201.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.12 million. Slack had a negative return on equity of 138.05% and a negative net margin of 90.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Slack will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Slack during the fourth quarter valued at about $374,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Slack by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,488,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,939,000 after purchasing an additional 696,835 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Slack by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 191,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 46,454 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Slack in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $743,000. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Slack in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Slack from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens lifted their price objective on Slack from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Slack from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on Slack from $23.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Slack from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Slack has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Slack Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

