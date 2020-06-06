Daniel Khoshaba Acquires 35,000 Shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (NASDAQ:WHLR) Stock

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (NASDAQ:WHLR) CEO Daniel Khoshaba bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $50,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,023,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,350. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Daniel Khoshaba also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 4th, Daniel Khoshaba bought 52,352 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.64 per share, for a total transaction of $85,857.28.
- On Tuesday, May 26th, Daniel Khoshaba bought 15,000 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $20,850.00.
- On Thursday, May 14th, Daniel Khoshaba purchased 20,000 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.31 per share, for a total transaction of $26,200.00.
Shares of WHLR opened at $2.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.31 and its 200 day moving average is $1.54. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 3.14.
Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.
About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust
Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers. Wheeler's portfolio contains well-located, potentially dominant retail properties in secondary and tertiary markets that generate attractive, risk-adjusted returns, with a particular emphasis on grocery-anchored retail centers.
