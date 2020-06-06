Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Shares Gap Down to $5.03

Shares of Amyris Inc (NASDAQ:AMRS) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.55, but opened at $5.03. Amyris shares last traded at $5.03, with a volume of 4,812,300 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Amyris in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.83.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.08.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $29.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.51 million. Research analysts forecast that Amyris Inc will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amyris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Amyris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Amyris during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Amyris by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amyris during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.16% of the company’s stock.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc, an integrated renewable products company, delivers alternatives to petroleum, plant, and animal-based products across a range of consumer and industry segments worldwide. It applies its bioscience solutions to convert plant sugars into hydrocarbon molecules, specialty ingredients, and consumer products.

