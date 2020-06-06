Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Shares Gap Up to $28.83

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $28.18, but opened at $28.83. Wells Fargo & Co shares last traded at $30.22, with a volume of 61,707,575 shares changing hands.

WFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Cfra upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.41.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.35 and its 200 day moving average is $40.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.14.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.85). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is 46.58%.

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, Director Charles H. Noski bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $590,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74 shares in the company, valued at $2,185.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles W. Scharf bought 173,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $4,963,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,075,720.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.