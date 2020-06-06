Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Shares Gap Down to $2.07

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.15, but opened at $2.07. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional shares last traded at $2.07, with a volume of 3,178,700 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SID. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.75.

Get Companhia Siderurgica Nacional alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.39.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.42). Companhia Siderurgica Nacional had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 3.37%. As a group, research analysts predict that Companhia Siderurgica Nacional will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional during the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 2.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.