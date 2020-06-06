Zacks: Brokerages Expect Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $67.27 Million

Equities research analysts expect Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) to report $67.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $59.19 million and the highest is $71.33 million. Retail Opportunity Investments posted sales of $72.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will report full year sales of $276.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $262.49 million to $280.77 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $277.93 million, with estimates ranging from $262.79 million to $286.16 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Retail Opportunity Investments.
Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $74.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.06 million.
In other Retail Opportunity Investments news, Director Eric S. Zorn bought 29,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.22 per share, with a total value of $268,412.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 93,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,182.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ ROIC opened at $12.87 on Friday. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $19.18. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.68.
About Retail Opportunity Investments
Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.
