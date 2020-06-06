Zacks: Brokerages Expect Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $67.27 Million

Equities research analysts expect Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) to report $67.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $59.19 million and the highest is $71.33 million. Retail Opportunity Investments posted sales of $72.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will report full year sales of $276.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $262.49 million to $280.77 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $277.93 million, with estimates ranging from $262.79 million to $286.16 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Retail Opportunity Investments.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $74.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.06 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $19.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. DA Davidson cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Capital One Financial cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.14.

In other Retail Opportunity Investments news, Director Eric S. Zorn bought 29,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.22 per share, with a total value of $268,412.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 93,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,182.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ROIC opened at $12.87 on Friday. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $19.18. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.68.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

