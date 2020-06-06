Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $206,000 Holdings in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,732 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Luminex were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Luminex by 22.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Luminex by 3.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Luminex by 16.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Luminex by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,507 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Luminex by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 66,267 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. 80.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LMNX. BidaskClub raised shares of Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine lowered Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Shares of NASDAQ LMNX opened at $30.87 on Friday. Luminex Co. has a 52-week low of $17.34 and a 52-week high of $40.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.23.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.30 million. Luminex had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Luminex Co. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -171.43%.

In other news, CEO Nachum Shamir sold 79,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $2,372,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,047,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director G Walter Loewenbaum II sold 86,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total value of $2,709,764.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 296,254 shares of company stock worth $9,133,039 over the last three months. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market.

