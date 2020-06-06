Eqis Capital Management Inc. Buys New Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of IEFA opened at $59.96 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.62.

