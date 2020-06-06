871 Shares in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Purchased by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 871 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 478 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 659 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Change Path LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

GS stock opened at $217.92 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a one year low of $130.85 and a one year high of $250.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $183.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $73.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.45.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.92 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 9.26%. Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 13.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $197.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.33.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

