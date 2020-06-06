10,823 Shares in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Purchased by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 335,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 11,884 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 12,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,878 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 17.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 196,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 28,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 5.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,220,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,459,000 after buying an additional 2,170,031 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

NYSE KEY opened at $14.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.63. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $20.52. The stock has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stephens lowered KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Argus reduced their target price on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on KeyCorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered KeyCorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.24.

In related news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis purchased 4,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.10 per share, for a total transaction of $49,783.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,012.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher M. Gorman purchased 100,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.36 per share, with a total value of $1,036,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 106,485 shares of company stock valued at $1,109,564. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

Read More: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.