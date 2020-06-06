2,522 Shares in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) Purchased by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,522 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emcor Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,477,424 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,400,000 after buying an additional 62,191 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Emcor Group by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 132,128 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,403,000 after acquiring an additional 38,907 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its position in Emcor Group by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 28,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Emcor Group during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Emcor Group in the 4th quarter worth $15,948,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Emcor Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EME shares. DA Davidson cut Emcor Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Emcor Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Emcor Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

In other Emcor Group news, Director John W. Altmeyer acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.52 per share, with a total value of $58,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Emcor Group stock opened at $70.62 on Friday. Emcor Group Inc has a 52-week low of $41.85 and a 52-week high of $93.54. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.97.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. Emcor Group had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Emcor Group Inc will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emcor Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Emcor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emcor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.